Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,492,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,591,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $293.70 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

