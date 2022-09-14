Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

