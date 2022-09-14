Capital International Ltd. CA Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

