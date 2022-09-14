Capital International Ltd. CA Has $8.23 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 232,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 23,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

