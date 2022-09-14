Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 219,641 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 219,641 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in América Móvil by 128.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 128.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter valued at $829,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 267.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

