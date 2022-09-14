Capital International Ltd. CA Has $9.15 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $337.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.52 and its 200-day moving average is $315.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.48.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

