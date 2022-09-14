Portion (PRT) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Portion (PRT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $974,184.69 and $44.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Portion has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,365.54 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00056407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065157 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005400 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00075247 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

