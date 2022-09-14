Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Short Interest Up 202.2% in August

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,770,000 shares, an increase of 202.2% from the August 15th total of 20,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Tesla Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $292.13 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $206.86 and a 12-month high of $414.50. The stock has a market cap of $907.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.22 and a 200 day moving average of $279.18.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Tesla
In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,708,198. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.