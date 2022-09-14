Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Short Interest Up 202.2% in August

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,770,000 shares, an increase of 202.2% from the August 15th total of 20,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tesla Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $292.13 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $206.86 and a 12-month high of $414.50. The stock has a market cap of $907.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.22 and a 200 day moving average of $279.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $333.33 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $333.33 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.77.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,708,198. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

