Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the August 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 952,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

