Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Drops By 99.3%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Oxus Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $12,844,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $12,654,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,854,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 561,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,857,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

OXUS opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Oxus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

