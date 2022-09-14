Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,654,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Potash America Price Performance
Potash America stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Potash America has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Potash America Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Potash America (PTAM)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.