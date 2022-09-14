Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International Stock Performance
SEII opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Sharing Economy International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharing Economy International (SEII)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.