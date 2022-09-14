Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Stock Performance

SEII opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Sharing Economy International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.