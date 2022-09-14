Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Drops By 98.8%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Otsuka Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

