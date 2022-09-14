NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NN Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. NN Group has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NN Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.02.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

