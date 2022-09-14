NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NN Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. NN Group has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.
NN Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.
Featured Articles
