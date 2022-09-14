Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in August

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals Price Performance

NILIF stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Surge Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Surge Battery Metals alerts:

About Surge Battery Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.