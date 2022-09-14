Short Interest in TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Decreases By 98.6%

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. TSS has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.89.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

