Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sasol Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SASOF opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. Sasol has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $27.00.
Sasol Company Profile
