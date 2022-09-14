TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the August 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCV Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. TCV Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

