NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Down 98.2% in August

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NWG opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

