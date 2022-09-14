Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Treatt in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Treatt Stock Up 3.5 %

Treatt stock opened at 6.34 on Wednesday. Treatt has a 52-week low of 6.09 and a 52-week high of 6.37.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Featured Stories

