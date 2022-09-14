THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

THC Biomed Intl Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THCBF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. THC Biomed Intl Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

