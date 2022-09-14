THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
THC Biomed Intl Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THCBF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
