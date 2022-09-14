Coty (NYSE:COTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COTY. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 11,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

