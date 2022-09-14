abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of SLFPY stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. abrdn has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $14.33.

Get abrdn alerts:

About abrdn

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.