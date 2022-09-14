Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

