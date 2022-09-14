Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 3.5 %
OFC stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).
