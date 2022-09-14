Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

OFC stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 27.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 892,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $315,000.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

