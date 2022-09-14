Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 24,918 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,918 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $290.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.12 and a 200 day moving average of $302.58. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

