Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 25,552 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,995 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after buying an additional 116,794 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

