iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

