Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $57.33.

