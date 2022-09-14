Simplicity Wealth LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,951 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.