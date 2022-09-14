SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.3% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.