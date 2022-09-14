Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 148,345 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,345 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $129,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.

