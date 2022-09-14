Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,889 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 91,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

