Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

