Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $139.40.

