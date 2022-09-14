Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

