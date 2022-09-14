Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Shares of NTRS opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

