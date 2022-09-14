Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $152.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

