iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,417,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.74 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

