Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,595 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of STLD opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

