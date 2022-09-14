Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,691 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,691 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 365,986 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,438,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 340,868 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.