Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,607 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 1.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

