iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46.

