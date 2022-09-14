Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,465 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,485,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

