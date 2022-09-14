Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.25.

Shares of CHYHY opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

