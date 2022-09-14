SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 621.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 490,547 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

