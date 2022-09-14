Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Buy

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
COIHY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Croda International Stock Performance
COIHY opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. Croda International has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
