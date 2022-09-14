Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Buy

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Stock Performance

COIHY opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. Croda International has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.