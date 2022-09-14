Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAUHY. Bank of America cut shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.81.

Straumann Price Performance

Shares of SAUHY opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Straumann has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $22.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

