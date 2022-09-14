Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSY. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.65 and a 200-day moving average of $218.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

