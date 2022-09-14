Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Down 3.3 %

MDLZ opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

